Letter to the Editor: President Barack Obama’s Biggest Regret
By Don Thorn | December 11, 2016 | 7:40 a.m.
Pres. Obama admitted on CNN, that his single greatest failure was his inability to pass gun control laws. Translation: “ My greatest failure as president was at not being able to subvert the Constitution even further, take away all Americans firearms, and leave them unable to defend themselves."
As a nation, we must remember the keeping and bearing of arms is not a privilege, it is a God-given right. (Constitution)
Thank God, Americans we be safer after Obama leaves office.
Don Thorn
Carpinteria
