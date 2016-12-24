Letter to the Editor: President Barack Obama’s Revenge?

The Democrats and Pres. Barack Obama are sadly, but not surprisingly, refusing to accept the election results that are a repudiation of their policies.

In their latest desperate move, they are attempting to blame the Russians. Top experts believe it could be a “ false flag” operation. According to former UN Ambassador, “it is not clear to me, just viewing from the outside, that this hacking into the DNC and the RNC was not a" false flag" operation. “ He further stated “that intelligence has been politicized in the Obama administration to a very significance degree.”

What is really going on? Are the Democrats organizing a “Blame Russia” witch hunt? Is it a distraction from what was revealed by WikiLeaks? Or is it an attempt to undermine the selection of Donald Trump and influence the members of the Electoral College?

Keep your eyes open and don’t be fooled, America. Mr. Trump won fair and square.

Diana and Don Thorn

Carpinteria