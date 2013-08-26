Letter to the Editor: Proposed Cottage-Sansum Merger Raises Questions

During the 30 years my family and I have lived in Santa Barbara, we have received excellent care from both Cottage and Sansum. Nevertheless, the proposed Cottage-Sansum merger raises questions regarding its impact on the availability and cost of health care.

Cottage has achieved a monopoly position, being the only hospital on the South Coast. There is no more County General Hospital, no St. Francis Hospital and no independent Goleta Valley Hospital. As a well-run monopoly, Cottage makes monopoly profits only; in this case, as a nonprofit, these profits are recorded as operating surpluses.

I cite these surpluses, some of which are put to good use such as for hospital construction, as further evidence of their monopoly position.



Hospitals grant "hospital privileges" to physicians that allow them to refer patients to the hospital and to perform medical procedures on their patients in the hospital. As the only hospital and now merged with Sansum, what effects could the merger have on non-Sansum physician groups and individual doctors on the South Coast? Remember, restricting entry to the market (in this case the hospital) is one thing monopolists do.



How will Cottage-Sansum use their enhanced economic power when negotiating with health insurance plans? Of course, they will want plans with broader coverage and higher reimbursement rates. Will some consumers not be able to use Cottage-Sansum because their health plans are not accepted? Will rates on accepted health plans rise because of Cottage-Sansum's negotiating power?



Ken Masuda

Santa Barbara