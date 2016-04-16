Letter to the Editor: Proposed Santa Barbara County Jail Costs Rising While Need Shrinks

PROPOSED S B COUNTY JAIL COSTS KEEP RISING WHILE NEED KEEPS SHRINKING

Didn’t Santa Barbara County vote down the proposed jail in 2000 by 61% to 39%, and didn’t our Santa Barbara County again in 2010 vote down the same proposed jail by again 61% to 39%?

Hasn’t Prop 47 been shown to have decreased county jail populations in California by nearly 10% since passed in November of 2014.

Aren’t we anticipating with treatment centers to decrease our existing Santa Barbara County jail population substantially?

Don’t we now have proposals to significantly reduce bail costs so that many fewer awaiting trial will be jailed as is done currently?

Can’t we bring down our recidivism rate, a disgrace at upwards of 70%?

At the very least we should once more query the voters of this county as to their will now concerning a proposed jail.

We expect our Supervisors to show wisdom and justice.

Joe Cain

Santa Barbara