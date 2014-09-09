Friday, June 8 , 2018, 10:37 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Proposition P Is Deceptive — And a Failed Attempt at Flattery

By Stephen Oakley | September 9, 2014 | 6:11 p.m.

After reviewing the proposed “anti-fracking” Proposition P on the Santa Barbara County November ballot, I’m impressed that it is both a silly and tragic piece of legislation.

It is silly because the proposition is attempting to ban an oil production technology that does not exist in Santa Barbara County. There are no oil wells in our area that utilize fracking technology, and never will be, because the technology simply does not work on the oil bearing geological strata in our region.

So if we’re going to enact legislation that only makes us feel good about ourselves, we should ban all old-growth forest timber production, ban encroachment on giant panda habitat, ban the hunting or taking of Arctic fur seal or green sea turtle in Santa Barbara County. These don’t exist here either, but would make an equally nice statements.

What is tragic about Proposition P is that it will place severe limits on current oil production and will essentially ban all new drilling in Santa Barbara County. I suspect this is what the authors of the legislation are really trying to do: shut down all oil production in our region. And they are using a deceptive bait-and-switch tactic, which would be illegal if they were simply selling tires or hamburgers.

Losing our local oil production would be a tragic economic loss to our county, state and nation.

Recently I watched on TV the horrors ISIS is wreaking in the Middle-East, and asked myself, do we really want to be more reliant on imported oil? Many people, including our own citizens, are losing their lives in horrendous ways as these terrorists grab for control of oil reserves in Iraq and Syria. We can become more dependent upon these same oil supplies, and put more of our money into their pockets, or we can support our own national oil producers and keep these monies here.

I’m not in the oil industry, nor do I have any oil industry investments. I am simply concerned that Proposition P is deceptive and at best only offers flattery to our egos. But at worst, Proposition P will make us economically weaker, more dependent upon foreign oil and plays into the hands of the heinous global oil cartel.

I would urge others to vote no on Proposition P.

Stephen Oakley, Ph.D.
Isla Vista

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 