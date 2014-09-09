Letter to the Editor: Proposition P Is Deceptive — And a Failed Attempt at Flattery

After reviewing the proposed “anti-fracking” Proposition P on the Santa Barbara County November ballot, I’m impressed that it is both a silly and tragic piece of legislation.

It is silly because the proposition is attempting to ban an oil production technology that does not exist in Santa Barbara County. There are no oil wells in our area that utilize fracking technology, and never will be, because the technology simply does not work on the oil bearing geological strata in our region.

So if we’re going to enact legislation that only makes us feel good about ourselves, we should ban all old-growth forest timber production, ban encroachment on giant panda habitat, ban the hunting or taking of Arctic fur seal or green sea turtle in Santa Barbara County. These don’t exist here either, but would make an equally nice statements.

What is tragic about Proposition P is that it will place severe limits on current oil production and will essentially ban all new drilling in Santa Barbara County. I suspect this is what the authors of the legislation are really trying to do: shut down all oil production in our region. And they are using a deceptive bait-and-switch tactic, which would be illegal if they were simply selling tires or hamburgers.

Losing our local oil production would be a tragic economic loss to our county, state and nation.

Recently I watched on TV the horrors ISIS is wreaking in the Middle-East, and asked myself, do we really want to be more reliant on imported oil? Many people, including our own citizens, are losing their lives in horrendous ways as these terrorists grab for control of oil reserves in Iraq and Syria. We can become more dependent upon these same oil supplies, and put more of our money into their pockets, or we can support our own national oil producers and keep these monies here.

I’m not in the oil industry, nor do I have any oil industry investments. I am simply concerned that Proposition P is deceptive and at best only offers flattery to our egos. But at worst, Proposition P will make us economically weaker, more dependent upon foreign oil and plays into the hands of the heinous global oil cartel.

I would urge others to vote no on Proposition P.

Stephen Oakley, Ph.D.

Isla Vista