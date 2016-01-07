Letter to the Editor: Protect California’s Future Workforce

Baseball

Agriculture is what our state thrives on. Our farms provide Californians, as well as people across the nation, with quality goods that feed millions of families.

Although agriculture is an essential piece of our local and statewide economies, fewer people understand the true impacts of the industry and the job opportunities it provides.

Bruce Porter is working to change that.

He has worked to connect students at Santa Ynez High School with agricultural education as well as vocational programs.

Porter has not lost the importance of trades and job training programs that benefit our future workforce.

This is just one of the reasons why I will be casting my vote for Porter next June.

Mark Teixeira

Teixeira Farms