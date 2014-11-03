Friday, June 8 , 2018, 9:18 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Protect Our Water; Vote Yes on Measure P

By Carolee Krieger | November 3, 2014 | 11:57 a.m.

The California Water Impact Network is a statewide organization whose mission is protection of all surface and groundwater sources.

We have seen the dire impacts of extreme energy extraction processes like fracking, acidizing and steam injection on air and water quality in other places where it has expanded rapidly, and we believe it represents a clear and present danger to our aquifers.

Recent studies highlight these risks. A recent study conducted by Dr. Arturo Keller at UCSB indicates impacts to water quality from various upstream oil production operations in Ventura County. "Several carcinogenic PAHs were identified by the California Toxics Rule (CTR) criteria that could be harmful to human health from consumption of water and aquatic organisms."

Of further concern, in July California's Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources shut down 11 Kern County oil field injection wells due to concern that this polluted wastewater was being injected directly into groundwater supplies used for drinking and agriculture. This month the Central Valley Water Board reported the results of testing of nearby water-supply wells. They found that arsenic, nitrate and thallium exceeded the maximum contaminant level in half the water samples. Arsenic is a toxic chemical that can cause cancer.

As these examples show, increased oil production brings with it increased risk to water resources. Santa Barbara County cannot spare any of its limited water for such a destructive and hazardous process. Vote yes on Measure P.

Carolee Krieger, president
California Water Impact Network
Santa Barbara

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 