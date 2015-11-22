Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 2:30 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 
Letter to the Editor: Protecting America

By Diana Thorn | November 22, 2015 | 7:31 a.m.

The primary job of the president is to protect America. Is President Barack Obama doing so?

Today, there is a global war being waged by Islamic terrorists, with America their main target. In spite of that, Obama has allowed thousands of Muslim refugees, students and visitors into the United States. Many of these Muslims were sent by the United Nations, with the approval of charity and religious groups.

Even after the Paris attacks by ISIS, Obama wants to flood our country with “so-called” Syrians. His motives are political, not humanitarian, and America will be put in greater danger as a result.

According to the American Thinker, there are several reasons why we should not admit Muslim refugees.

1. They are not refugees, but invaders. (Hijra) They want to increase the Muslim population, overwhelm and change our culture.

2. The majority of Muslims flooding the West are young men.

3. They can’t be vetted. (No databases, forged papers, passports)

4. Islam is incompatible with Western civilization.

5. Terrorists will be among the refugees.

6. Many refugees will morph into jihadists.

7. Number of refugees will increase. Over 200,000 are estimated in three years, and they will petition for family members to come.

8. They support sharia law. Half of American Muslims want sharia law. (Center for Security Policy)

9. Muslims won’t assimilate. (Form own enclaves + reject Western values)

10. The number of mosques and Islamic schools will increase. Over 80 percent of U.S. mosques teach jihad + sharia law. (David Yerushalmic, sharia expert, plus two other studies)

11. Spread disease like TB, syphilis, cholera, typhoid and others. (Many are not inoculated against diseases.)

12. Taxpayers will foot the bill. (food, school, shelter, child care and interpreters)

America, it is time to face reality. We must get informed about Islam, recognize we are at war, be alert to dangers around us, and demand that President Obama and our politicians protect America.

If they don’t, force them to quit. The threat of radical Islam is greater than ever before.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

