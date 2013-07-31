Letter to the Editor: Put a Stop to More Roundabouts

With much talk and planning of more roundabouts placed throughout our community, Santa Barbara and Goleta, I am concerned about the practicality of such changes.

Two points:

1. My specific concern is the plans for constructing one at the intersection of Hollister Avenue and Ward Drive. This is an intersection that I travel through daily. It is one of the most “user friendly” intersections in this area. The time cycle of the red/green lights is a short period of time, leaving the driver less time at the stop cycle. It works perfectly.

2. Traffic congestion at this intersection is so minimal most of the day. The only increase in volume of cars comes from the after-work crowd and UCSB. It is at a very brief time, and not that congested in the first place.

My question is, why do we need to spend the tax dollars on such a low-profile intersection, and create more chaos in the learning process to use such a thing?

Why can’t we leave it well alone, and use the funds for such repairs of potholes all over town and the general road degradation all over our community?

Linda Foster

Santa Barbara