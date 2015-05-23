Letter to the Editor: Put Oil Spill in Perspective Before Hysteria

Do not get too hysterical over some spilled oil at Refugio Beach. It is only a small part of the natural flow that goes on every day on the Central Coast. Crude oil is biodegradable and is “eaten up” by ocean microbes, otherwise our beaches would be covered with oil from all of the natural seeps around us.

Our oil companies have a good safety record overall, and when you consider that they are handling million of gallons of oil every day in that pipeline, their record is very good.

Let’s get the facts before going ballistic. FYI, there is no fracking involved.

Justin Ruhge

Lompoc