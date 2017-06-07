Letter to the Editor: Questions for All Our Local Politicians About Threats



As a Californian living in the Santa Barbara area, I have questions for all our local politicians: Are you ready to name, understand, and confront the greatest threat today?

Do you recognize that we are at war with radical Islamic terrorism, and that the survival of the free world is at state?

How do you plan on confronting this growing threat?

Are our local police prepared to protect us and what have you done to inform the people in this area about this threat?

I look forward to hearing from our local politicians, whether Democrats, Republicans or independents.

Don Thorn

Carpinteria

