Letter to the Editor: Raises for County Supervisors Should Be Based on Performance

Why is it that our supervisors, when pushing through raises for themselves, always refer to what other counties are paying?

I don't really care what Marin, Santa Cruz or Monterey counties pay their supervisors. Maybe their supes are doing a better job, maybe not.

Raises should be based on performance. If they can honestly say to the people of this county that even though we have nearly $1 billion in unfunded liabilities and another $300 million deficit in maintenance, and they think they've done a good enough job of protecting our tax monies, then go for it. The people will vote on this the next time they run for office.

And comparison to other counties is a vicious circle. Every time these folks give themselves a raise, the next county says they need one, then the next, etc. Some county supes are wising up. They're tying their salaries to that of Superior Court judges. When these judges receive a raise, they do also —automatic raises without their constituents even realizing it.

As for giving themselves raises, a better idea would be to put it on the ballot every four years and let the people of this county decide what kind of job they're doing. Seems pretty simple to me. Wonder if any on our current board have the guts to let the people decide?

Terri Stricklin

Nipomo