Letter to the Editor: Raymond Morua Alone to Blame for Death of Mallory Dies

By Rowland Lane Anderson | June 3, 2014 | 7:12 p.m.

Although still living on Mindanao, I wanted to comment on the case of Raymond Morua.

I know of no employer that requires an employee to drink alcoholic beverages as part of his or her duties. Most prohibit or discourage it. Whether Mr. Morua was representing Congresswoman Lois Capps or not is irrelevant. He alone made the decision to drink when he knew he had a problem with alcohol.

The family should, indeed, sue Mr. Morua for the wrongful death of Mallory Dies, but neither Congress nor Capps was responsible for the bad decisions and behavior of Raymond Morua.

Americans who go to war nowadays do so as volunteers. There have been ample movies about PTSD and war. Veterans for Peace has been demonstrating this cost of war for decades, and before they did, the Vietnam Veterans Against the War did the same. Nobody is drafted. More than half the casualties in the Vietnam War were draftees.

Maybe Raymond should also take responsibility for that decision as well.

Rowland Lane Anderson
Mindanao, Philippines

