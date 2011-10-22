Letter to the Editor: Re-Elect Independent Council Members

I intend to cast my Santa Barbara City Council votes for Michael Self, Dale Francisco and Randy Rowse.

Now is the time for Santa Barbara to make a strong and clear statement about what we want and expect from our local representatives.

At a minimum, here is what I personally want and expect from my City Council representative:

» My council member will know that the first job is to understand our most basic issues and listen to those of us who will be affected by those issues.

» My council member will be committed to doing the hard work of in-depth research of each important issue and be able to view each issue with an unbiased and uninfluenced mind. My council member will vote based solely on the merits of the issue as best fits community needs.

» My council member will be “uncluttered” and attend each session strictly without bias. I no longer want to feel that appearing before the City Council is a frustrating waste of time. Campaign contributions should not dictate how council members vote.

Change did not come easily. When Dale Francisco was elected, a new voice was heard. Having heard this voice, we voters responded by electing Michael Self and Frank Hotchkiss. Lastly, with the insightful help of Councilman Grant House, Randy Rowse was chosen to serve on the City Council.

So, for the first time in years, council voting has not been controlled by single-interest groups, individual ideologies or built-in financial obligations. Votes on recent issues have been cast and decided upon as they should be — based strictly on the best interests of our community. The three incumbents have clearly demonstrated that they know and can perform their job. They deserve to remain in office.

Lad Handelman

Santa Barbara