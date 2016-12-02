Letter to the Editor: Recount Scam

So much for the left’s “acceptance” of the 2016 presidential election results. Once again Hillary Clinton and the Democrats are giving average Americans the finger by demanding a recount in 3 states, in spite of Donald Trumps’s landslide victory.

Here are the facts: Trump got 306 Electoral College votes ( 57%), he won 30 states with his win of 1 of 4 delegates in Maine (61%), he won 84% of the counties in America, and 2/3 of governorships went Republican.

Did Hillary really win the popular vote? Greg Phillips of the nonpartisan group VoteFraud.org, reported “ we have verified more than 3 million votes were cast by non-citizens.” A second nonpartisan group watchdog.org claims as many as 7 million American votes might have been fraudulent. Furthermore, True the Vote back’s up Trump’s statement that millions of people have voted illegally. In California, one man found 100 unused 2016 ballots, a local news station found 100s of dead people voted, and thanks to Gov. Brown illegals can now get drivers licenses, which means that are registered to vote unless they opt out.

Who triggered this recount and what is its real purpose? Initially former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein raised over $5 million to fund recounts in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in 24 hours. Why? Was this money raised by Hillary donors or George Soros as claimed by Anonymous? Can they override Trump’s landslide victory? What is their goal? Do they want to further divide America, gin up their base, slow the vote count before a deadline count or push for federal control of elections throughout the US?

Wake-up America, Mr. Trump and Republicans. The criminal, anti-American Democratic Party is rearing its ugly head again.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria