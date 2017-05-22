Letter to the Editor: Remember Sacrifices of Warriors on Memorial Day

May 29, is Memorial Day. It is a day when Americans can reflect, honor and remember the sacrifices of our soldiers throughout history.

They have sacrificed everything so we can be free.

Today, our brave soldiers face many growing threats. Included: A hostile North Korea, a dangerous Iran that wants to blow us up, and Islamic jihadists around the world.

For these reasons, we must support our warriors.

As Winston Churchill said, “ Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.”

Diana and Don Thorn



Carpinteria