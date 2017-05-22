Letter to the Editor: Remember Sacrifices of Warriors on Memorial Day
By Diana and Don Thorn | May 22, 2017 | 7:38 a.m.
May 29, is Memorial Day. It is a day when Americans can reflect, honor and remember the sacrifices of our soldiers throughout history.
They have sacrificed everything so we can be free.
Today, our brave soldiers face many growing threats. Included: A hostile North Korea, a dangerous Iran that wants to blow us up, and Islamic jihadists around the world.
For these reasons, we must support our warriors.
As Winston Churchill said, “ Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.”
Diana and Don Thorn
Carpinteria
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.