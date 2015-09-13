Letter to the Editor: Remembering 9/11

Advice

On Sept. 11, 2001, a united America arose from the ashes and stood up against radical Islam.

Sadly, this is not true today. President Barack Obama won’t acknowledge that radical Islam is responsible for the emergence of ISIS and is supporting and promoting a nuclear Iran, the largest state sponsor of terror. To make matters worse, our politicians are putting politics in front of national security and the media is hiding the truth about the scope of this threat.

End result: America is in even more danger.

During the last several years, jihadists have been waging a two-prong attack against the United States and the West. The first, through violent attacks such as beheadings, bombings, killings and rapes.

The second through “civilization jihad.” Simply put, this means migrating/immigrating into a country and changing the demographics, legal system and government that will result in global submission to sharia and to the re-establishment of a caliphate.

Their methods include colonizing, building thousands of mosques (Goleta), increasing birth rates and using refugee and immigration policies to massively overwhelm America and the West.

Today, we see mass Muslim migration into Europe. Why aren’t Saudi Arabia and other wealthy Arab countries helping?

How is the Islamization of America happening? There is collaboration among the United Nations, the U.S. government, local churches and charities to accomplish this. And who is paying for all of this? The American taxpayer.

Unfortunately, Christian refugees are not getting the same help. In the near future, Syrian M muslim refugees will be coming to the United States. In fact, some of our politicians, several churches and the pro-Muslim United Nations want the United States to welcome 65,000-plus Syrians.

Are we not watching a modern day Trojan horse situation take place?

Open your eyes America. We are a Christian, not a Muslim nation. The threat of Islamic terrorism is here and growing. We must all get informed, demand that our politicians and the media tell us the truth and revise our immigration and resettlement policies. And if necessary, stop the migration of Muslims into our country.

Our survival is at stake.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria