Letter to the Editor: Robin Williams’ Death Highlights Need for Mental Health Counseling

By | August 12, 2014 | 4:01 p.m.

The world is in shock after the suicide of a great comedic genius, Robin Williams. His death is a tragedy and we express our deepest condolences to his family and friends.

Unfortunately, Mr. Williams was not alone, as there are many people who suffer in silence with debilitating depression and mental illness. His death sheds light once again on the need to bring mental health care out of the shadows. For far too long, people suffering with mental illness have been stigmatized in ways that other health problems are not.

It is our hope at Family Service Agency that we as a community can speak more openly about mental illness and how to best provide resources to help those who are suffering. For our part, FSA is proud to offer mental health counseling on a sliding fee scale so anyone who needs the help can get it.

Click here for more information about Family Service Agency and its services.

Lisa Brabo, Executive Director
Family Service Agency

