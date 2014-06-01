Letter to the Editor: Roger Aceves Misusing Sierra Club’s Name

“The Sierra Club has endorsed Janet Wolf for re-election to the Board of Supervisors,” stated Fran Farina, chair of the Sierra Club’s Santa Barbara County Political Committee. “This last-minute mailer is a blatant attempt to deceive the voters in Tuesday’s election.“Janet Wolf has an impeccable record of standing up to special interests and protecting our environment. The organization did support Mr. Aceves in his race for the Goleta City Council four years ago, but we have been disappointed with his recent record. For example, he says he supports preservation of open space and agricultural lands, but failed to support Measure G2012, the Goleta Agricultural Land Preservation Initiative. He supported efforts to amend the Goleta General Plan, leading to reduced environmental protections of our creeks and important wetlands.“We are alarmed that his current campaign is being funded largely by big development and oil interests, particularly Santa Maria Energy, which has fought for reduced air-quality standards and has publicly stated that they want to drill up to 7,000 new wells. Big development and oil interests have spent over $250,000 trying to buy a seat on the Board of Supervisors.”“The Sierra Club endorsement must be earned for each election. For the June 3, 2014, election, the Sierra Club urges voters to re-elect Supervisor Janet Wolf. Wolf supported Measure G2012, and has consistently voted to uphold the county’s Community Plans. She advocates sound regional planning principles to protect existing neighborhoods and reduce traffic congestion,” Farina concluded.— Fran Farina, chairSierra Club, Santa Barbara County Political Committee

Members of the Sierra Club’s Executive Committee were deeply concerned to receive a misleading last-minute mailer from Roger Aceves’ supervisorial campaign that implied he has the current endorsement of the organization.

