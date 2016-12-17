Letter to the Editor: Roundabout to Where?

The roundabout at Las Posadas and Cliff drive is another reflection of the stupidity of the Santa Barbara City council. WE in Lompoc all supported a stop light at Purisima road but not the stupid Caltrans. They had to give us a $5million roundabout in the country with a city circle on a high speed commercial road. There have been numerous accidents there and one death. It is too small for trucks to go around. Since then Caltrans has put reflecting tape around the roundabout, more good engineering. Also, since then, Caltrans had put in stop lights elsewhere.
Roundabouts have become liberal, left wing, green issues not good traffic engineering.
Justin Ruhge
Lompoc