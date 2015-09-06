Advice
Letter to the Editor: Russians Should Help Resolve Mideast Refugee Crisis
By Wayne Norris | September 6, 2015 | 1:39 p.m.
Where are the Russians on taking in Middle Eastern refugees?
Oh, wait ... that’s right ... by supporting the Assad regime, they CAUSED the Middle Eastern refugee crisis!!
Maybe the international community needs to start some mantra like, “You break it ... You bought it.”
Last time I checked, there was plenty of room for desperate, hardworking refugees in the Land of the Czars ...
Wayne B. Norris
Santa Barbara
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.