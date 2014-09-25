Letter to the Editor: Sad Firefighters and Measure P

Everywhere I go online these days, I'm followed by sad firefighters, stock photography paid for by oil companies to scare me into voting against my best interest — which is really to protect our county from fracking, acidizing and steam injection by voting yes on Measure P.

Here's what I think that sad firefighter is really thinking:

"I'm sad because county firefighters responded to over 400 leaks and spills at Greka alone in the past decade and a half. We will have to respond to more and more toxic spills and calls for help if Measure P fails."

"Spills are inevitable. Just last month a spill of more than 1,200 gallons of oil leaked nearly a mile, closing down a road near Orcutt. With over 10,000-plus new oil wells planned, these spills will affect more and more people."

"The heavy oil here in Santa Barbara County is some of the heaviest and most polluting kinds of oil in the world and generates emissions that make air pollution and climate change worse. We are already seeing five times more fires in the western U.S. because of global warming. I'm worried that California is in for many more deadly fires that will put my life at risk."

"I'm sad because oil companies are using my image to scare people into thinking that Measure P will decrease county funds, when in reality, oil companies don't pay an extraction tax here. All they pay is property taxes, which make up 0.6 percent of the total county budget and probably don't even cover the expenses they incur, such as all the road maintenance needed."

"I'm sad because I'm worried about my family — the water they drink, the air they breathe and the fact that extreme extraction near my community could make my family sick. I'm sad that outside oil companies from Texas and China are spending millions of dollars trying to influence our local election — and are using my image to do so."

"I'm worried about low turnout in the election. I sure hope people can see through all the oil company propaganda and make an effort to get out and vote yes on Measure P!"

Max Golding

Santa Barbara