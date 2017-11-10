Letter to the Editor: Saddened by Departure of Lompoc City Manager

We were very saddened to hear about Patrick Wiemiller’s decision to take a job as assistant city manager of Santa Maria. He has been a wonderful asset to Lompoc. His credentials and experience have been invaluable to this community.

You three (Mosby, Starbuck & Vega) members of the City Council who have given him such a hard time should be ashamed of yourselves! He has had many years of experience and training compared to your very limited knowledge and abilities.

During a very difficult budget process, you persisted in your quest to force him to leave his position and you finally won. But did you really win anything?

What makes you think anyone else would want to work for you? For that matter, what makes you think anyone in their right mind would come to Lompoc and put up with all the innuendoes and insults which you have leveled at him publicly?

We are ashamed and disheartened that such a talented, fine man has been treated so shabbily by the likes of you three.

Believe us when we say, we will do everything in our power to oust you mean-spirited, small and petty little men from your positions on City Council. You do not represent us and never will.

We are proud of our mayor for his stand on many issues facing the city, and will support him for his courage and resolution to uphold the values which we hold dear.

We commend and thank you, Patrick, for all your support and hard work. We wish you and your family all the best.

—Ann & Justin Ruhge

Lompoc