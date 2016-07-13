Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 3:52 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Salud Carbajal Already ‘Begging’ for Money Not a Good Sign

By Brandon Noggle | July 13, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.

As an independent, I like to stay informed on all candidates running for office and wait to make my final decision in November.

So I find it pretty pathetic that the general election has barely even started and Salud Carbajal is already sending out emails literally “begging” for money. Not only does it make him sound weak and incapable, it makes me question his ability to handle our nation's finances, as well. Is he going to come “begging” for more money from us in the form of higher taxes when he can’t fund all of his big promises in office?

Furthermore, I want a representative who can lead with pride and dignity, which is not at all what his emails show. Instead, a majority of his fundraising emails come from a place of weakness, which is not the type of person I want in Congress.

Justin Fareed, in contrast, always comes off as inspiring and humble in his emails, making me confident in his ability to lead and in his vision for future.

Now, I’m still waiting to make my final decision, but this is definitely a red flag for me.

Brandon Noggle
Santa Barbara

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 