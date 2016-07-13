Letter to the Editor: Salud Carbajal Already ‘Begging’ for Money Not a Good Sign

As an independent, I like to stay informed on all candidates running for office and wait to make my final decision in November.

So I find it pretty pathetic that the general election has barely even started and Salud Carbajal is already sending out emails literally “begging” for money. Not only does it make him sound weak and incapable, it makes me question his ability to handle our nation's finances, as well. Is he going to come “begging” for more money from us in the form of higher taxes when he can’t fund all of his big promises in office?

Furthermore, I want a representative who can lead with pride and dignity, which is not at all what his emails show. Instead, a majority of his fundraising emails come from a place of weakness, which is not the type of person I want in Congress.

Justin Fareed, in contrast, always comes off as inspiring and humble in his emails, making me confident in his ability to lead and in his vision for future.

Now, I’m still waiting to make my final decision, but this is definitely a red flag for me.

Brandon Noggle

Santa Barbara