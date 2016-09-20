Letter to the Editor: Salud Carbajal Doesn’t Care About the People

Some say people change with time, but I guess those who say that have never met Salud Carbajal, who hasn’t changed his colors since he first ran for First District Santa Barbara County supervisor.

His recent comment regarding Lompoc being the “armpit” of Santa Barbara County reminded me of the interview I and my board of directors had with him in 2003 for an endorsement from the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association. I was DSA president at that time, and he was being interviewed for our endorsement.

After bringing Carbajal into the room and introducing him to the board, he made a few remarks that shocked everyone in attendance. Without skipping a beat, he arrogantly said, “I don’t need to be here. I’m going to win.”

The only reason he came to our endorsement meeting was to check off another box on his to-do list, and since then, he has done nothing to support the security of our community.

Washington is already full of arrogant politicians who do not listen or care about the people they are supposed to serve. We don’t need to send another one there to represent us.

Jon Simon,

Retired Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy and past Deputy Sheriffs’ Association president

Solvang