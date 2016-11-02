Friday, June 15 , 2018, 2:21 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Salud Carbajal Has a Strong Record on the Environment

By Jules Zimmer and Carolyn Cogan | November 2, 2016 | 7:40 a.m.

We received a mailer from the Republican Party claiming that Salud Carbajal "flip-flopped" on offshore oil drilling.  The basis for this claim was a "yes" vote on the Tranquillion Ridge Oil and Gas Project/Land Conservation Agreement in 2008.   Mr. Carbajal, along with the environmental community, strongly supported the measure because it included a binding commitment to shut down four offshore platforms and all related facilities, as well as cleaning up sites, by a specific date.  It also included extraordinary environmental benefits, such as the donation of over 3000 acres of pristine habitat.  Unfortunately the project was turned down by the State Lands Commission.  Salud Carbajal's 2009 vote was no "flip flop" but rather it was consistent with his commitment to stop offshore oil expansion.

Shame on Justin Fareed and his supporters for misrepresenting the facts.  We know Fareed is in fact Big Oil's candidate so this mailer is especially low. Salud Carbajal has a long history of protecting our coastline which is recognized by his endorsements from the League of Conservation Voters and Sierra Club.

Jules Zimmer
Carolyn Cogan
​Santa Barbara

