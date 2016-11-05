Letter to the Editor: Salud Carbajal Trying to Run from His Record

Watching Salud Carbajal and his establishment insiders try to worm their way out of him voting in favor of new offshore oil drilling by attempting to defend his bad record is sad, but entertaining.

They want everyone to think the commercials are wrong and that Carbajal has served us well, but those claims are just as deceitful as everything else they say.

Carbajal DID support offshore oil drilling, and no, he didn’t simply change his mind. He switched sides to save his job, which was easy for him to do considering he never cared to represent the voices of his district anyway.

Don’t believe me? The Santa Barbara Independent wrote about it, and it’s in his voting records. Go check for yourself.

Carbajal also voted to give himself enormous pay raises at the cost of the taxpayers. He now makes $127,755.71, including benefits. It’s on Transparent California for everyone to see. Yet, he still claims to understand the struggles facing the middle class.

Of course he’s going to deny all of this because insiders like him don’t like being called out, but the truth is in black and white.

We need to kick selfish leaders like Salud Carbajal out of office and send someone who actually cares about our community to Congress. I’m looking forward to voting for Justin Fareed.

Aaron Simon

Santa Barbara