Letter to the Editor: Sandra Brown for Sheriff

A vote for Sandra Brown for Santa Barbara County sheriff will assure us that we are voting in a person who is willing to work for us and not just strut a politician's card.

I see Sandra Brown to be a hardworking woman who is driven by the desire to listen to her staff and to the needs of the people that the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department serves. She has proven to be a strong leader in all the assignments she has had throughout Santa Barbara County.

Her peers have persuaded her to run against her boss since a change is needed in the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department. And she has the guts to take on this challenge.

Her positive attitude is the way to go after our problems. Number one is that she has plans to stop the cycle of violence, which leads to so many young people winding up behind bars.

Give her a chance. The sheriff position is a position that needs to be filled with a person who is strong enough to know how to make the wrongs right. Make a difference with your vote and vote for Sandra Brown for sheriff.

Sandra Jankowski

Los Olivos