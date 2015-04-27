Letter to the Editor: Sansum M.D. — No Mercury in Children’s ‘Routine’ Vaccines

From "Local Doctors Take to the Lobero Theatre Stage to Stress the Importance of Immunizations" (Noozhawk, April 17):

“Daniel ['there is NO LINK between vaccines and autism'] Brennan also said that there was an act of Congress in 1997 to remove Thimerosal, one of the vaccine components under scrutiny at the time, and that no routine child immunizations now contain that ingredient."

Click here for an infographic.

Maybe Dan was treating us to breaking news because, in 2009, eight out of ten H1N1 vaccines contained thimerosal. During the 2011/2012 "flu season," three out of five FDA approved influenza vaccines contained thimerosal, and for 2012/2013, three out of six. See Waking Times by clicking here.

Perhaps more likely is that, like Dan's autism claim, his claim above is false — or at least deceptive, perhaps deliberately so, depending on what he means by "routine." For 2014/2015, thimerosal was present in all six multidose influenza vaccines commonly given to pregnant women and children as young as six months; many other vaccines contain “trace amounts.” "Trace” is defined by the CDC, a federal agency that has been conclusively shown to be, like most federal agencies, a cabal of professional liars and criminals.

Let's start with Dan's use of the word "routine," undefined in the April 17 article linked above and thus perhaps also undefined in his Lobero Theatre statement at the Strive for 95 “herd immunity” extravaganza on the evening of April 16.

If federal, California, and Santa Barbara County governments, working in collusion with criminal transnational pharmaceutical corporations, succeed in yet another "give up all your rights and we'll protect you” fear-mongering government scam, then “routine" fraudulent vaccinations will become mandatory fraudulent vaccinations. Credible estimates are that Big Pharma, because injections of its fraudulent vaccines will then be enforced by local government “health officers” ultimately backed up by government force will, within a very short time, acting in collusion with the CDC, add dozens of new untested and fraudulent genetically-altering GMO vaccines to the routine mandate, both for children and adults.

Click here for an infographic.

For now, though, a reasonable interpretation of "routine" might be the CDC recommended schedule for children — 69 doses of 16 vaccines prior to the age of 18 (more than double the average recommendation of 28 developed countries):

According to the FDA:

Thimerosal has been removed from or reduced to trace amounts in all vaccines routinely recommended for children six years of age and younger, with the exception of inactivated influenza vaccine. A preservative-free version of the inactivated influenza vaccine (contains trace amounts of thimerosal) is available in limited supply at this time for use in infants, children and pregnant women. Some vaccines such as Td, which is indicated for older children (≥ 7 years of age) and adults, are also now available in formulations that are free of thimerosal or contain only trace amounts. Vaccines with trace amounts of thimerosal contain 1 microgram or less of mercury per dose.

According to the CDC:

Since seasonal influenza vaccine is produced in large quantities for annual vaccination campaigns, some of the vaccine is produced in multi-dose vials, and contains thimerosal to safeguard against possible contamination of the vial once it is opened.

So mercury (thimerosal) is gone, except that it's not, especially the mercury that the federal government has downgraded to trace amounts, which we're expected to believe are safe and never accumulate to non-trace amounts at any point in the 69-vaccine CDC childhood schedule. Regardless, these redefined trace amounts should simply be ignored because the federal government would never lie to us about the safety of ingredients in vaccines targeting children like they lie to us about the safety of every dangerous product marketed by the transnational pharmaceutical corporations that they "regulate," many of them having been convicted of fabricating efficacy studies for vaccines they know to be fraudulent and suppressing information about the dangers of their products.

Click here for an infographic.

In the event Dan forgot, or never knew, or wasn't informed by the commissioned salespeople for Mafia-like criminal corporations clickety-clacking through his office in their high heels: thimerosal is a mercury-containing compound that is a known human carcinogen, mutagen, teratogen and immune-system disruptor at levels below one part-per-million, and can induce an anaphylactic shock reaction at any level. It is also a recognized reproductive and fetal toxin with no established toxicologically safe level of exposure for humans.

Regarding influenza and other vaccines with much higher than “trace amounts” of mercury: though there were only eighteen confirmed U.S. influenza fatalities in 2010, the fraudulent influenza vaccines are the most aggressively marketed and dangerous of all. One law firm documents 222 vaccine injury and death settlements here:

Of the 222 settlements, 176 were for injuries and deaths from seasonal influenza vaccines, and of those, most were for crippling Guillain-Barré Syndrome (polio, re-branded).

The June 5, 2014 quarterly report from the U.S. Department of Justice, Vaccine Injuries and Death Payments, also demonstrates conclusively that mercury (thimerosal) laden influenza vaccines are responsible for most of the injuries compensated through the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, and that crippling Guillain-Barré Syndrome (polio, re-branded) remains the most common injury.

Now that Dan has so effectively reassured Santa Barbara County parents regarding mercury being injected directly into the bloodstreams of their children (and soon themselves, against their wishes, if federal, state and local governments have their way), perhaps he can proceed with the remaining 32 common vaccine ingredients listed at Physician’s Warranty of Vaccine Safety:

» aluminum hydroxide

» aluminum phosphate

» ammonium sulfate

» amphotericin B

» animal tissues: pig blood, horse blood, rabbit brain

» dog kidney, monkey kidney

» chick embryo, chicken egg, duck egg

» calf (bovine) serum

» betapropiolactone

» fetal bovine serum

» formaldehyde

» formalin

» gelatin

» glycerol

» human diploid cells (originating from human aborted fetal tissue)

» hydrolyzed gelatin

» mercury thimerosal (thimerosal, Merthiolate(r))

» monosodium glutamate (MSG)

» neomycin

» neomycin sulfate

» phenol red indicator

» phenoxyethanol (antifreeze)

» potassium diphosphate

» potassium monophosphate

» polymyxin B

» polysorbate 20

» polysorbate 80

» porcine (pig) pancreatic hydrolysate of casein

» residual MRC5 proteins

» sorbitol

» tri(n)butylphosphate

» VERO cells, a continuous line of monkey kidney cells

» washed sheep red blood

He might start with the aluminum compounds (dementia and Alzheimer's), formaldehyde (blindness, brain damage, seizures, cancer), MSG (migraine headaches, endocrine system damage, brain cell excitation to death), and antifreeze.

John Tieber

Santa Barbara