Letter to the Editor: Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Is a Treasure

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden in Mission Canyon affords our community a unique treasure. It is a jewel just waiting to be explored, where you can wander and enjoy stunning landscapes and views.

As a docent and volunteer, I love sharing the garden and sharing my excitement about recent changes and the garden’s future. In fact, some don’t realize that since the Tea Fire, nature has remarkably healed the garden.

So thanks to the wonder of nature and hard work, we continue to have this historic garden. Not only has the iconic Campbell Bridge over Mission Creek been rebuilt, but the historic landscape is in the process of being restored.

The meadow revival project is under way, and they are re-creating the celebrated wildflower displays. Come and see the exciting changes as they take place, with more to happen on the east side of Tunnel Road. Not only that, but the education program has one-of-a-kind classes, there is a new website and the Holiday Marketplace is about to open!

The garden is a true living museum, a place where you can explore California’s unsurpassed plant diversity. This is a place where you can enjoy a tranquil respite, or enjoy nature with friends and family. I urge you to come and experience this treasured landscape — the lovely world of the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.



Claire Johnson

Santa Barbara