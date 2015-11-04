Letter to the Editor: Santa Barbara County for Bernie Sanders

Advice

Only one candidate for president is honestly taking on Wall Street and a corrupt political system.

Funded by over a million small-dollar contributors, Bernie Sanders is fighting climate change to create clean energy jobs, fighting for living wages, equal pay and tuition-free public colleges.

But, as only Bernie will tell you, politicians will not bring about these changes by themselves.

More and more, citizens are taking an active role in promoting positive change.

In Santa Barbara there are activities every week in support of the Sanders campaign.

You, too, can become involved at any level: registering new voters, leafleting, writing letters, showing movies or holding discussion groups.

Watch the local web-site sbforbernie.org, or find events on berniesanders.com.

Conservatives and liberals agree that the system is broken. It is time for us to become a part of the solution.

Ted Applebaum

​Goleta