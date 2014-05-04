Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 3:11 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Santa Barbara County GOP Did Not Endorse Sandra Brown for Sheriff

By Kathy Swift | May 4, 2014 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Republican Central Committee did not endorse either candidate for Santa Barbara County sheriff. Yet I received an invitation to a private reception at Tremblay Financial, sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Republican Party, with proceeds to support the election of Sandra Brown for sheriff.

Further research found there is a  “club” within the county party, the “Central Coast Liberty Caucus,” which seems to take over the issue of endorsements.

Although the leadership of this libertarian group is part of the Republican Central Committee, they lost the battle for endorsement. If they want to have a fundraiser for a candidate not supported by the Central Committee, they should do it under their own banner, as the Young Republicans do. However, many may not support it then.

I and many other Republicans support Sheriff Bill Brown, and I resent use of the Santa Barbara County Republican Party name hinting at a general endorsement with a very, very small printed notice at the bottom of the invitation that the “Santa Barbara Republicans have made no endorsement for sheriff.” It is indicative of insurance and financial caveats written in the smallest print possible.

William R. Gilbert,
Republican and Former Santa Barbara Airport Commissioner
Goleta

