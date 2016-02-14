Letter to the Editor: It’s Time for Santa Barbara County to Introduce Hero Program for Drought

A Feb. 7 Noozhawk article (Goleta Council Votes to Adhere to California’s New Water Landscaping Rules) about monitoring and reporting landscaping developments quotes criticisms of these regulations, pointing out that it will cost residents money to redo their landscaping and save water.

This ties into a bigger issue at hand: amid our historic drought, our city and Santa Barbara County are passing drought regulations that make homeowners spend more money instead of saving it.

As the residents of the greater Santa Barbara area experience the worst drought ever, we are standing by watching our trees, shrubbery, ground covers and lawns essentially dry up and deteriorate to the point of death.

As a 36-year owner of South Coast Landscape, here in Santa Barbara, I can attest that renovation of existing landscapes can easily cost the homeowner thousands of dollars to convert (like you’ve never had to in the past) to a sustainable, extremely low-water usage landscape.

It’s no longer enough to just change over to drip systems like in our 1986-1992 drought. Traditional shrubbery, trees and ground covers are too thirsty and are dying from no rain and the penalty-laden cost of traditional watering.

Drought-tolerant native shrubs and trees, synthetic lawns, barked and gravel areas, succulent garden themes, climate-controlled sophisticated irrigation systems and greatly reduced amounts of plantings are necessary to cope with the future.

I sincerely urge the acceptance of any kind of financial assistance (Hero Program for one) to help homeowners comply with the game-changing lack of water reality.

While there are programs to help homeowners make affordable water-efficient home improvements, our county refuses to incorporate these programs. The HERO Program, which is a Residential PACE Program and is available in more than 375 jurisdictions throughout California but not ours, provides financing for water conservation projects and may lower monthly water bills.

For a county that boasts of being the most environmentally conscious, it needs to practice what it preaches. Santa Barbara County needs to give its residents access to these environmentally beneficial programs.

The majority of California has access to the HERO Program and we want the same opportunity to save both water and money.

Bill Norton

Santa Barbara