Letter to the Editor: Does Santa Barbara County Have a Plan for Possible Sanctuary Sanctions?

Of California’ $252.5 billion in total estimated government spending for fiscal year 2015, the federal government provided $93.6 billion, or 37 percent. That works out to a stunning $6,451 for every man, woman and child in the state. What are the figures for Santa Barbara County?

At a recent luncheon for newly elected Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, a friendly group of local officials seemed to anticipate continuation of status quo federal funding for priority (including pet) projects. There seemed to be ignorance or denial as it relates to the planned federal legislation to defund the four sanctuary states and 300+ sanctuary cities around the country.

Is there any indication elected officials are anticipating or preparing for the termination of federal funding?

Is there any discussion of a counter-strategy for California to self-fund all programs and services as a sanctuary state?

What’s the specific Santa Barbara County plan to fund the continued provision of all entitlements (housing, food, health, education to all) at our local level when all federal funding stops to sanctuary communities, which includes all of California?

Will California get real and agree to follow the U.S. Constitution, including Article 1, until it votes to exit the Union?

Is there a way for any California county to protect itself from State of California’s sanctuary status to enable federal funds to continue to flow directly to the county — federal funds that presently flow directly to Sacramento for subsequent distribution to counties?

Will local reserves be used to ensure there will be no interruption to entitlement and other programs?

Locals need to know what to expect from our leaders to be positioned to plan our independent lives.

Denice Adams

Montecito