Letter to the Editor: Santa Barbara Earthquakes — Modern Record and Devastating Risks of Fracking

Since 1800, the following earthquakes have occurred in Santa Barbara:

» 1812: “Shaking was so intense that the mission's church bells rang out, the adobe walls of the mission buildings were shattered, were thrown out of plumb, and in some instances collapsed, reducing Mission La Purisima to 'rubble and ruin.'”

» 1857: “Many people think that the 1906 San Francisco earthquake was the largest earthquake to strike California in historical times, but that distinction actually belongs to the shaker that rocked southern and central California on Jan. 9, 1857, uprooting trees in the San Bernardino Mountains and causing the Kern River to flow backwards for a time. Because of the small population in the state in 1857 (perhaps 350,000 people), there were only two fatalities, one near Fort Tejon, where many buildings were destroyed.

“The earthquake was strongly felt from Los Angeles to San Francisco. The rupture on the surface of the Earth can still be traced to this day, extending from near Parkfield, Calif., to near San Bernardino, Calif., over a distance of roughly 225 miles.”

» 1902: “The earthquake occurred along the San Andreas fault, the major fault in California. The latest estimate of the size of this earthquake is magnitude 7.9. An earthquake of this size will certainly recur along the San Andreas fault, with devastating results given California's population today. The average recurrence interval for this earthquake has been estimated at 140 years, plus or minus 40 years.”

» 1925: “In the downtown area, along State Street, the rubble was so thick in the middle of the street that travel by car was impossible. Several hotels partially collapsed, some other buildings completely collapsed, and the Sheffield Dam, within city limits, cracked apart, sending a wall of water to the ocean. Thirteen people were killed, many fewer than would have been had the earthquake occurred several hours later.”

» 1927: “Several hundred thousand cubic feet of sand underneath the tracks of the Southern Pacific Railroad shook loose and fell to the beach below.”

» 1978: “In Goleta, store goods were thrown to the ground, windows of businesses and residences were shattered, the Santa Barbara airport terminal was left leaning, dozens of mobile homes were thrown from their supports, and a landslide blocked San Marcos Pass. Ten minutes after the earthquake a freight train heading through Goleta derailed at a kink in the tracks.”

In September 2014, it has become well known that the blasting of chemical-laced fracking fluids into rock formations has caused numerous earthquakes in other parts of the U.S. It's well known that we in California are among the most at risk in the U.S. for the devastation earthquakes bring.

The Hayward Earthquake Fault lies across the whole of — and partly in the center of — Santa Barbara County. The Andreas Fault passes within a few miles of the county.

» So: (1) hydraulic fracturing causes earthquakes; (2) conversely, earthquakes can readily weaken, crack or destroy altogether the steel/cement casings of nearby fracked, acidizing and steam-injections wells; (3) the damaged/destroyed casings can easily permit the highly toxic fracked wastewater they contain to leak into adjoining earth/rock formations and migrate into underground water tables used by communities for drinking and irrigation.

Given the nature of any of the California earthquakes described above, I am not willing to expose my family or my neighbors in Santa Barbara County to this risk. Are you?

Vote yes on Measure P.

William Smithers

Santa Barbara