Letter to the Editor: Santa Barbara Shouldn’t Be So Quick to Dismiss Marijuana Benefits

Maybe the best thing to come from the marijuana legalization is the resolution of an all-too-common misnomer about the environmental effects of growing weed.

Unlike the Santa Barbara police chief, I can’t speak for the illegals and the pesticides they use. But I can remind your readers that marijuana is a very rapidly growing provider of oxygen. Its output likely helped many survive during the time of leaded gasoline.

I’m not asking anyone to bow at the green leaf alter. I’m just saying self-conscious citizens who want to be more informed have the responsibility to meet owners, employees and customers in an effort to make this the best experience the city can have.

Hopefully, an Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Trump administration won’t make a federal case out of your newfound freedom. This has been done for political glory far too many times in the past.

Idaho, where I now reside after living in Santa Barbara for eight years, has legal weed on three of its four borders. The state is burning through DEA grants like there’s no tomorrow. You could say it’s got a lot of residents up in arms. (The constant patrolling of the state’s highways has led to increased arrests of out-of-state drivers but local crime stats have not changed. These arrests of nonviolent offenders is adding undue strain on the already dysfunctional prison system.)

Steven Reynalds

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho