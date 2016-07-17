Letter to the Editor: From the Santa Barbara Police Officers Association

Our hearts go out to everyone involved in the tragedy in Baton Rouge, La., on July 17 and Dallas on July 7. Incidents like these remind us of the great risks the men and women of law enforcement take every day to keep our communities safe.

The law enforcement profession has been under scrutiny and now it is under physical attack. A just society cannot exist without those sworn to carry out law and order.

It is important at a time like this to come together as a community and a nation, respect each other and the job that needs to be done of keeping the peace and protecting the rights of citizens. We are committed to serving our community, keeping you safe from harm and insuring you live in peace.

The police officers involved in these incidents should be remembered for the great sacrifices made to assure that the public was kept out of harm’s way and the perpetrators were apprehended as quickly as possible.

The Santa Barbara Police Officers Association wants to thank our community members who have sent food and letters of support to our department. Your support means everything to us, and reminds us that what we do matters.

As we continue to grieve the loss of the Baton Rouge and Dallas police officers murdered in the last two weeks, please keep the officers, their families and the law enforcement profession in your thoughts and prayers.

Sgt. Eric Beecher

Santa Barbara Police Officers Association

