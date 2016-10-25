Letter to the Editor: What They Won’t Tell You About Santa Barbara School Bonds

Voters in the Santa Barbara Unified School District will have a chance to vote this Nov 8 to increase the cost of housing in Santa Barbara, despite living in one of the most expensive communities in the United States. Not only will homeowners be voting to increase their property taxes, but renters will also be looking at an almost certain rent increase if Measures I & J pass.

The supporters of the measures have tried to make the argument that these tax increases aren’t that much, while reiterating all the great things these bonds will provide for the schools. What they won’t tell you is that most residents of the district are already paying for six bond taxes (yes, count them on your property tax statement), amounting to hundreds if not thousands of dollars in additional taxes for property owners. They also won’t tell you that voters generously approved $110 million of bonds only six years ago, with $15 million of it still unspent.

What the supporters of the bond measures are counting on is that voters have short memories. It would be best for them if voters fail to remember the hundreds of million of dollars spent on school buildings in the last 15 years, because of countless bond measures the voters have already agreed to. Now they’re asking for $193 million, almost twice as much as any previous bond measure.

You also may be surprised to learn that $20 million of the bond funds is being spent to build a brand new football stadium, the likes of which you might see in football-crazy Texas. In addition to the football stadium, they intend to spend your hard-earned tax dollars on window renovations, gymnasiums, locker rooms, pool decks and astro turf replacement. You are probably learning about this for the first time, since you won’t find them in your ballot or any of the articles written about the bond measures for the various media outlets in town. Why? Because pollsters have advised the district these expenditures don’t poll well, so it’s better not to discuss them.

What you will hear about repeatedly is this once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase the armory building in Santa Barbara. What they won’t tell you is that they intend to spend millions of dollars to acquire the armory from the state, even though the city of Santa Barbara donated the building to them for one dollar many years ago. Also, how many voters have been made aware that the Armory may be a toxic waste site? Would you call this a good deal for local taxpayers? To add to the absurdity, the district still hasn’t decided what they intend to do with the building. They have already admitted they will need to figure it out later.

They will, however, shout from the rooftops their plan to replace the portables with permanent classrooms. Although in theory it sounds good to replace old portables, you will not be told it will cost over $1 million per classroom. This is comparable to building the “Ritz Carlton” of classrooms. Even the Department of the Education, the state agency they report to, has published guidelines indicating these classrooms should cost only half of what the district intends to spend.

Finally, I have scrutinized their campaign disclosure reports to see where the money is coming from to finance the yard signs and the other things they are doing to pass the measures. I have found one of the school board members, Kate Parker, is head of the official campaign committee to solicit contributions. As of this date, they have accepted money from their paid legal advisor, Griffith & Thornburgh, even though it is possible this firm could make considerable fees if the bond measures pass, as well as the substantial remuneration they already receive as their legal counsel.

If voters still want to vote for these bonds, then just do me one favor: Don't complain about the cost of housing or your next rent increase if you voted to make it worse.

Lou Segal

Santa Barbara