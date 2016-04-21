Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 6:17 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Santa Barbara’s Needed Tax Partner

By Ted Roche | April 21, 2016 | 7:30 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has been facing a difficult challenge this past week. As our dedicated governing board is weighing all of their financial options, one thing is clear: Santa Barbara County cannot ignore petroleum production and the significant tax revenues it generates.

Santa Barbara residents understand that it takes a lot of time, money and energy to operate our beautiful county. From funding our police and fire departments, to operating and building up our schools, to maintaining our roads and highways, Santa Barbara requires financial investments from all its community partners.

The Santa Barbara County petroleum industry pays millions in taxes to the county, which are vital to making sure these programs remain appropriately funded.

This past year has been difficult with the partial shut-in of production due to the pipeline closure. Millions of potential tax dollars have been lost, resulting in a corresponding decrease in county revenues.

Allowing the restart of all shut-in production and maximizing the opportunity to both maintain and grow existing production will not only reduce our dependence on importing foreign oil, we will also benefit economically and environmentally from producing our own domestic resources.

Our budget problems will never cease to exist. However, allowing the pipeline to open and production to resume in safe and environmentally responsible matter will help.

Santa Barbara County oil producers have been and will continue to be a part of the solution, especially with our growing financial needs. As the county leadership continues to debate our budget, it is my hope that they realize what petroleum revenue adds to our county’s financial well-being.

Ted Roche
Santa Barbara

