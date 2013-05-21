Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 8:42 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Santa Maria Energy Generous, Responsible, Trustworthy

By Robert Bonilla | May 21, 2013 | 2:07 p.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: This statement was submitted to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.]

Chairman Salud Carbajal and members of the Board of Supervisors,

Good morning.

My name is Robert Bonilla, I am a member of the Cruzin’ for Life Board of Directors. Cruzin’ for Life is a Santa Maria-based nonprofit organization established in 2003 with the purpose of raising funds for local cancer patients, both adults and children. We are a 100 percent volunteer-run organization.

I am here today in support of Santa Maria Energy and want to share a story with you of their generosity and outreach through our organization.

Cruzin’ for Life set a goal to raise $60,000 for the purchase of a specialized van to transport local cancer patients to Mission Hope Cancer Center for their treatments at no expense to them. In 2012, we were $30,000 short of achieving our long-term goal when Santa Maria Energy president David Pratt contacted us. David informed us that Santa Maria Energy wanted to donate the remaining amount needed to make the van purchase happen.

Thanks to the generosity of Santa Maria Energy, the van became a reality three years ahead of schedule. The van services patients from Los Alamos, Lompoc, Orcutt, Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Nipomo and New Cuyama. In 13 months, the van has transported approximately 2,000 patients and logged more than 25,000 miles.

This is one example of Santa Maria Energy’s genuine care for the people of Santa Barbara County. We believe Santa Maria Energy is a company that can be trusted. If they say they will do everything in their power to conduct business in a safe and responsible manner, they will do just that.

The Cruzin’ for Life eight-member Board of Directors knows Santa Barbara County. We have lived in the Santa Maria Valley for a combined total of 470 years, that’s not including our parents and grandparents before us. We believe Santa Maria Energy is a company that will not only provide much needed jobs and additional tax revenue for our county, but will do it responsibly.

Thank you for the opportunity to speak.

Robert Bonilla
Santa Maria

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 