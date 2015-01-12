Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 6:40 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Santa Maria Teen Thanks His ‘Big Brother’

By Marcos Macias | January 12, 2015 | 11:01 a.m.

I was a trouble maker before I met my Big Brother John. I was mean to my mom and younger brother. Now that I have a mentor through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Barbara County, I like that I can get out of the house and do things with my Big Brother.

All the activities we have done — theater plays, out to dinner, and Big Brothers Big Sisters group activities — have helped me bond and be happy.

What I have improved due to being matched with John is that I respect authority, can follow directions, and use my coping skills to control anger and solve conflict. What I got out of the relationship are memories of doing things my mom couldn't do with me. I have met a lot of awesome people, and I also learned how to volunteer and I enjoy doing it.

I want to thank John for being my Big, all of the volunteers who do this for other kids, and Family Service Agency’s Big Brothers Big Sisters program for giving me John. I also want to thank all of the donors who make sure kids like me can have volunteers who help.

Marcos Macias, age 15
Little Brother
Santa Maria

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 