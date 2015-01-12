Letter to the Editor: Santa Maria Teen Thanks His ‘Big Brother’

I was a trouble maker before I met my Big Brother John. I was mean to my mom and younger brother. Now that I have a mentor through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Barbara County, I like that I can get out of the house and do things with my Big Brother.

All the activities we have done — theater plays, out to dinner, and Big Brothers Big Sisters group activities — have helped me bond and be happy.

What I have improved due to being matched with John is that I respect authority, can follow directions, and use my coping skills to control anger and solve conflict. What I got out of the relationship are memories of doing things my mom couldn't do with me. I have met a lot of awesome people, and I also learned how to volunteer and I enjoy doing it.

I want to thank John for being my Big, all of the volunteers who do this for other kids, and Family Service Agency’s Big Brothers Big Sisters program for giving me John. I also want to thank all of the donors who make sure kids like me can have volunteers who help.

Marcos Macias, age 15

Little Brother

Santa Maria