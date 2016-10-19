Letter to the Editor: Santa Ynez High School Bond Measure Is Carefully Crafted

As with all bond measures, the taxpayers must determine if they wish to help fund “government” projects. I’m personally slow to support such efforts, but I’m making an exception with Measure K.

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School needs our help, and I know from board experience there is no feasible means for the school district to make these improvements.

This time, bond funds are designated for needs, not wants. With the assistance of a professional engineering company, the district undertook an extensive analysis of its facility needs. At board request, these projects were categorized as critical, moderate and long-term projects. Measure K includes only those projects in the critical classification.

Having been a board member at the time of the study, I have confidence in the report, which is available on the district websit. There is no fluff in these projects. The financing for Measure K has been structured in a manner to limit the impact to the taxpayers, as compared to other bond measures.

Please consider supporting this wonderful facility and point of community pride.

Marc Owens

Santa Ynez