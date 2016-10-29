Monday, April 23 , 2018, 10:40 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Santa Ynez Valley High PTSA Supports Measure K

By Valerie Fuette | October 29, 2016 | 7:40 a.m.

It may seem obvious to some that the SYHS Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) is in support of Measure K, the bond measure initiative on the November 8 ballot for the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District that seeks community tax dollars for critical facility repairs.  This has not always been the case.

Please know that we did not formally endorse the district’s prior bond measure attempt in 2012.  Fast forward to 2016: we are formally endorsing Measure K.

There are two things that are at the heart of what our organization supports and is all about: our students and our community; they are inseparable.  We’re mothers and fathers, business owners, property owners, SYHS alumni and transplants from other places, but we are all a part of the Valley community just like you. Our executive board has taken the time to study and thoughtfully consider what Measure K targets and the impact on Valley taxpayers.

Conclusion: Measure K is good for the Valley; if it wasn’t, we would not be endorsing it.  As parents who spend more time on campus than most, we have an opportunity to see the need first hand.  Also, we know that there is a significant funding gap between what is needed for regular repairs that are the district’s obligation and replacement or reconstruction of critical facility infrastructure that is at the end of its useable life.  Measure K fills that gap in a targeted and responsible way.  

We appreciate your consideration.

Valerie Fuette
SYHS PTSA President

