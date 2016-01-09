Letter to the Editor: Science Advisory Board Slams EPA Fracking Evaluation

Sports

On January 8, 2015, the Science Advisory Board released a preliminary 133-page draft of its full report - to be published in February – sharply criticizing the Environmental Protection Agency for the EPA's June evaluation of the oil/gas drilling process called hydraulic fracturing or fracking.

In June, the EPA had published a “draft assessment report” finding that there is no evidence that fracking has “led to widespread, systemic impacts on drinking water resources in the United States.”

The 31 members of the SAB, who are appointed by the Environmental Protection Agency to advise it as to its policies and reports, have concluded the EPA's evaluations of fracking In its June release “are inconsistent with the observations, data, and levels of uncertainty presented and discussed in the body of the draft assessment report.”; in other words stipulating that the main conclusion of the EPA’s findings does not follow the actual data it presents.

“'The SAB finds that this statement does not clearly describe the system(s) of interest (e.g., groundwater, surface water) nor the definitions of ‘systemic,’ ‘widespread,’ or ‘impacts,’ '” the advisory panel said.

“'The statement is ambiguous and requires clarification and additional explanation,” the scientists wrote ...'” (thehill.com, Jan. 7, 2015)

At the time of the EPA draft in June, many were aware that its conclusions seemed to avoid consideration of considerable data pinpointing water contamination by fracking, or its associated procedures - or verified threats of contamination – In Pennsylvania, Texas, Ohio, West Virginia and California.

It's a relief to environmentalists to see that a body of scientists selected by the EPA to advise it are vigorously lecturing that body as to its responsibilities.

Environmentalists who, of course, regard fracking as one of the villains in climate change because of the amount of extra fossil fuel the procedure produces, are also heartened to know that a substantial majority of Americans now see climate change as a real threat, significantly contributed to by oil and coal producers.

“More than three quarters of the American public accepts the reality of global climate change, according to a new poll. In the latest University of Texas at Austin Energy poll (PDF), 76% of respondents agreed that global climate change is occurring, while 14% disagreed and 10% were not sure. The level of agreement is the highest since the poll started asking the question in 2012. ... among those who agree that climate change is under way, a majority selected deforestation, oil, and coal as significant or very significant contributing factors .... The poll was conducted online between September 1 and 15, 2015, among 2019 U.S. residents age 18 and older. The overall margin of error for the poll was +/- 3.1%. “ (Center for Science Education, Sept., 2015)

William Smithers

Santa Barbara