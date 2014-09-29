Letter to the Editor: See What Fracking Can Do for You

Does fracking use — and bring into the environment — chemical substances that can harm, sicken or even kill you?

Pennsylvania, New York: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dEB_Wwe-uBM) 17:52

Wyoming: (http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_b8s1JkkvxI) 08:02

California: (http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XH1W9HXne7I) 04:33

Does the oil/gas industry create fake names — shills — to discredit critics of fracking? Do oil/gas industry and government representatives lie as to to the source of environmental damage caused at a fracking site? Does the U.S. Chamber of Commerce teach oil companies how to respond to online fracking critics?

Colorado: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2Omha8C4WY) 18:45

Can wells on your property pollute your drinking/irrigation water?

Illinois (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K3Jf9OBo_1w) 10:53

How close to you can they drill?

Texas: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_Cu6Y4LWYM) 15:00

Text messages:

Is cyclic steam injection safe?

Canada: “This report highlights the wide-aperture fracture that exists between those in the industry that write advertisements and PR and those in the industry, the engineers and scientists who know what they don't know.” (http://thetyee.ca/News/2014/07/24/CNRL-Seepage-Review/)

United States: “Scathing state reports show new and serious problems in the oil field … where a Chevron worker died in a sinkhole” (http://www.bakersfieldnow.com/news/local/127624563.html)

Is acidizing drilling technology safe?

California: “A critical tool — but mistakes can be deadly.” (http://www.ernstversusencana.ca/frackings-more-dangerous-bedfellow-acidizing-halliburton-introduces-technology-to-control-fracture-face-damage-and-help-improve-production-from-unconventional-reservoirs)

What they have said:

“A problem not confronted is a problem that grows.”

“There is a system here that is corrupt.”

“Cheaper [for oil/gas companies] to pay the fine and keep on goin'.”

”We're destroying our country day by day, little by little”

“It's toxic to the environment; it's toxic to the political process.”

“It's not about energy independence, it's about human rights.”

“If I drink water, breathe air, or eat food, this is my business!”

Measure P will ban the use in Santa Barbara County of the oil/gas drilling technologies called hydraulic fracturing (fracking), cyclic steam injection and acidizing.

Working together, we can protect ourselves, our families and neighbors from the sickness, pollution and environmental/social damage these practices have brought others.

Measure P protects. Vote yes on Measure P on Nov. 4.

William Smithers

Santa Barbara