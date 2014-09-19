Letter to the Editor: Sending U.S. Troops to Combat Ebola in Africa the Wrong Move

Today, we are witnessing a real-life horror story in western Africa — the spread of the Ebola virus.

Experts estimate 5 million people could die and that the time to contain the virus has passed.

President Barack Obama recently pledged to send 3,000 U.S. troops to western Africa, and the Pentagon has requested $500 million in funds toward this effort.

According to administration officials, the "U.S. would help to provide medical and logistical support to overwhelmed local health-care systems and to boost the number of beds needed to isolate and treat victims of the epidemic." The New York Post reports that "the U.S. efforts will include medics and corpsmen for treatment and training engineers to help erect treatment facilities and specialists in logistics in patient transportation."

America, is this the right move, or is it an irresponsible, political move aimed at boosting President Obama's sagging image?

What about our troops? Will sending them to Africa put them, as well as their families, in more danger? How will they be protected? Is the recent order by the Pentagon for 160,000 hazmat suits related to this plan?

And what about the risk to America? Will bringing back 3,000 troops from western Africa be the catalyst for the spread of Ebola in our country?

Once again, the question must be asked: Is President Obama looking out for the best interests of America and our military? As retired Lt. General William G. Boylkin said, sending American troops to combat Ebola in Liberia is "an absolute misuse of the U.S. military."

I ask you, America: Isn't it the job of our military to protect our country, especially against such threats as radical Islam? Our soldiers are not health-care workers.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria