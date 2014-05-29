Letter to the Editor: Sheriff Brown, Where Are You?

Sheriff Bill Brown, where are you?

The first few hours after the Isla Vista tragedy, you were there in front of the cameras giving the media all the evidence. Worse yet, you thought it appropriate to introduce your political allies. After facing some harder questions from the national media, you’ve decided to hide out?

Could it be you’re afraid they’re going to keep digging and realize what a failed leader you have been for 7½ years? You certainly don’t want to be asked the question, “What specific type of training did those deputies receive to evaluate people with mental health issues,” do you? I believe it is part of law enforcement training in Ventura County. So, Sheriff Brown, what type of training do you provide your deputies to recognize mental health and public safety concerns?

Why did you refer to the visit by deputies on April 30 as a “welfare” check following a call from a family member of Elliot Rodger? Shouldn’t this have been a “mental health check” to assess his living environment, talk to his roommates, uncover why his parents made the concerning phone call in the first place? Were records checked to see if he had any other law enforcement contacts, warrants or weapons registered to him? Can you, the leader of the Sheriff’s Department, explain this? Why were the red flags ignored?

The community should be outraged. In a matter of weeks, there were riots in the streets during Deltopia, a student fell off a cliff to their death and a mass murder rampage — all in Isla Vista. And not only has this been national news, you have now taken us international!

The people of this county had better decide if they want to keep going in this direction. I, for one, do not.

Jacqueline Garcia

Santa Maria