Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 11:06 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: 439 Years of Sheriff’s Command Staff Service Support Bruce Porter

By Jim Thomas | October 3, 2016 | 7:50 a.m.

The below listed retired Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Command Staff support Bruce Porter for Third District supervisor. All of these former senior staff officers know how important a county supervisor is in ensuring the safety of our county’s residents.

We all started as deputies and corrections officers and worked our way through the ranks to positions of overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Sheriff’s Department.

We know what type of support is needed by the Board of Supervisors to ensure that our men and women on the front lines are well-equipped and trained to keep our communities safe, and to ensure that our department is morally and ethically prepared to do the tough job you expect them to do.

Bruce Porter has the background and proven public service to our community that led us to this decision.

Please support the men and women of the Sheriff’s Department by helping to elect Bruce Porter for Third District supervisor.

Sheriff and County Fire Chief Jim Thomas, 34 years

Sheriff Jim Vizzolini, 35 years

Undersheriff Dave Dorsey, 36 years

Undersheriff Gary Tieso, 32 years

Undersheriff Bill Lenvik, 33 years

Undersheriff Jim Peterson, 30 years

Chief Deputy Don McCormick, 32 years

Chief Deputy Terry Bunn, 31 years

Chief Deputy John DaFoe, 31 years

Marshal and Commander Tom Gee, 30 years

Commander Ed Piceno, 32 years

Commander Chip Marchbanks, 25 years

Commander Dominick Palera, 30 years

Commander Diana Stetson, 28 years

Jim Thomas
Retired Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Solvang

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 