Letter to the Editor: Shop Local with SantaBarbaraLocal.com

If you live in Carpinteria, Summerland, Montecito, Santa Barbara, Isla Vista or Goleta, you need to read this.

Our local businesses are struggling. No doubt about it. But SantaBarbaraLocal.com is doing something about it.

With our Santa Barbara Local Pocketbook Coupons, we bring you monthly deals at businesses owned and operated by your friends and neighbors. As the name suggests, they feature only local businesses.

Now having printed our fourth edition this August, we continue to promote Santa Barbara with plans to expand to the surrounding cities quickly. So check out the deals listed on our website. You can put the coupons on your phone and the advertisers will honor them from there, or you can go to one of the locations listed under Distribution sites and pick up a coupon book.

Either way, “shop local” and keep your dollars working right here in Santa Barbara.

Iver Petersen

Santa BarbaraLocal.com