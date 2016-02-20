Letter to the Editor: Short-Term Rentals and Agricultural Zoned Land

The public hearing announcement from the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission asks if Short-term Rentals (STRs) should be an allowed use on agricultural zoned lands within the unincorporated county. This question should be answered in the affirmative for AG land zoned AG II (40+ acres) and in the negative for AG I (less than 40 acres).

On our AG II property, we have 25 acres of pinot noir grapes, four acres of chardonnay grapes and more than three acres of olive trees from which we make an extra virgin olive oil. Our remaining unplanted nine acres is used for roads, structures and our irrigation pond.

There are many positive reasons to encourage and allow STRs on AG II land:

» STRs permit farmers to supplement their income, especially in years such as 2015 when, due to the drought, our grape production was off 40 percent and our olive production yield was 50 percent less than normal. Grape and orchard farmers, unlike many other farming businesses, cannot dramatically reduce their costs in off years like 2015. Grapes and orchard trees continue to grow and must be pruned, suckered etc. Cattle ranchers can reduce their herds and row-crop growers can plant fewer crops in off years. Neither of these options is available to grape or orchard farmers.

» In “normal” years, STRs provide farmers with a supplement to their income on a regular basis, which reduces the need for short-term financing while waiting for harvest and the sale of their crops.

» Consumers who reside on farm land for a couple of days will develop a greater affinity for that farm’s products and will be more loyal customers.

» The “farm-to-table” movement is growing each year, and the ability of city dwellers to spend several days on a farm will enhance their appreciation of and support for farming.

» In many grape-growing countries — such as Italy, for example — the government provides low-cost loans to farmers to erect STR facilities on their farms as a way to keep the small farmer in business.

» San Luis Obispo County permits STRs on AG land.(ZC- 22.30.2600)

» Santa Barbara County will also receive much-needed income in the form of taxes on transients without the need to provide any additional services such as schools or roads.

» Similarly, local merchants will have enhanced sales that will generate increased county sales tax.

None of the criticisms of STRs that have been the subject of much debate in the incorporated areas, such as the City of Santa Barbara, exist for STRs on AG II land:

» Noise will not be a problem. Our neighbors are cows on the 1,200-acre ranch behind us and 600 acres of broccoli across the road from us. If a neighbor believed an STR was creating inappropriate noise or other disturbance, there are already existing regulations to deal with such issues.

» There is no “neighborhood” to be adversely impacted. With parcels of 40 or more acres, we see our neighbors more often at the grocery store or the post office than we do on our land.

» Neither parking nor traffic is an issue on AG II parcels.

STRs should not be permitted on AG I “ranchettes.” They do no farming. During the winery ordinance public meetings, most AG I owners argued that they live in a neighborhood and objected to the noise, smells, dust etc. associated with farming.

For all the above reasons, the county Planning Commission should develop specific zoning ordinances for STRs on AG II land that are reasonable, simple and user-friendly.

Stephen Pepe

Clos Pepe Vineyards LLC, Lompoc